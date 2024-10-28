Lets examine the address bar behaviour

If I type "vivaldi forums" in to the address bar, it does not suggest the forums.vivaldi.net

I have to type "vivaldi" then I see forum.vivaldi.net but only because I had typed it in manually under typed history.

Surely if I type vivaldi forums, it should suggest forums.vivaldi.net or is it lacking any logic to work with subdomains?

Also under history, it uses the title of the webpage to find vivaldi forums and comes back with only google search results that I did for those terms. However "vivaldi Forum" is in the title of the webpage after the |. Is that a domain title rather than a webpage title after the | ?

Is there a way to search history on the domain? rather than the title in the address bar? If I want to search the title I would use the full history page search, which appears to have a title word filter, rather than an actual index and search.

Another point, the address bar under "history" results appears to be very dated, its suggesting duckduckgo links, I have stopped using duckduckgo some years ago. Went back to google. Just yesterday I posted on the forum and it is not suggesting those pages under history. Surely the search history should be reverse dated, showing the mostly recently visited history?

edit: I do have that very large history. could that be causing the history to come back with weird results? it is like almost 4 years of history now.