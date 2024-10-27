@Ayespy I've come full circle and -- once again -- I am forced to use Snapshot because Stable email is -- again -- not working. The same symptoms have popped up again. That symptom is when I focus // click on an email item, the content in the right frame disappears and the entire item moves to a different place in the item list (this latter effect may be caused by sorting; didn't look).

I am running Vivaldi on the same system; no extensions; no new programs or apps. To reiterate: everything works fine in most current Snapshot but not so in most current Stable. Each version is installed as Standalones in their own directory folder. Each update has been installed to the correct directory folder, i.e. Stable update to Stable folder , Snapshot to Snapshot folder. Snapshot is w/o css modifications and extensions. Stable w/o css modifications and extensions.

This began -- again -- with the last stable version. I guess I could install a 2nd stable as a standalone but -- other than that -- I don't know what I'm to do here.