forced to use snapshot
@Ayespy I've come full circle and -- once again -- I am forced to use Snapshot because Stable email is -- again -- not working. The same symptoms have popped up again. That symptom is when I focus // click on an email item, the content in the right frame disappears and the entire item moves to a different place in the item list (this latter effect may be caused by sorting; didn't look).
I am running Vivaldi on the same system; no extensions; no new programs or apps. To reiterate: everything works fine in most current Snapshot but not so in most current Stable. Each version is installed as Standalones in their own directory folder. Each update has been installed to the correct directory folder, i.e. Stable update to Stable folder , Snapshot to Snapshot folder. Snapshot is w/o css modifications and extensions. Stable w/o css modifications and extensions.
This began -- again -- with the last stable version. I guess I could install a 2nd stable as a standalone but -- other than that -- I don't know what I'm to do here.
ModEdit: Comming from
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101167/forced-onto-snapshot-bc-stable-email-is-unusable
@janrif You've got me. I have multiple versions on multiple machines, and mail just works in all of them.
@Ayespy dito
@Ayespy @WildEnte Fair enuf but, hypothetically, what determines // controls the display in the windows // frames? The fact that it happened here, once, was weird enuf, then went away and suddenly re-appeared, probably means that I'm doing something or something is happening when I update.
I've already installed stable again as a standalone in a different folder and everything is working fine. I take great pains to install the right update to the right version but maybe I've updated to the wrong version somewhere along the way. Might that be it? I've focused on that bc mail (rendering?) was changed a few updates ago.... and.... I dunno....
@janrif You should not be directing which update goes to which version. You should check for updates using the Help option in your main menu, and update from there. You should not be manually downloading updates.
@janrif As to what determines or controls the display in windows and frames, this is not something that is responsive to settings (except for ad/tracker blocker and turning popups on and off) but is rather baked in to the browser architecture. Extensions can supplant browser functions and screw this up. So can 3rd party security software.
@Ayespy So, are you saying that snapshot update knows to go to snapshot directory while stable update knows to go to stable directory?
@janrif I am saying that each version knows to fetch only its appropriate update, when you update from within the browser. You go to menu/help/check for updates, it checks for only its appropriate update, and downloads it, and tells you when it's ready. You then tell it to go ahead and update, and it does so.
If you have auto update turned on, you don't even have to do that. The browser downloads the update in the background and shows you a notice that a restart is needed. In no case will the browser download an update for a different version. Simply not possible.
mossman Ambassador
@Ayespy correct - I used to have stable for regular use plus a couple of snapshots for testing early builds with mail, back in the day. Update from the browser menu writes to the correct location every time.