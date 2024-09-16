Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable
-
Bug reported 9/5 VB-109271
Don't know if it has been assigned or current status.
TIA
-
@janrif Its current status is unconfirmed. Multiple testers have tried to reproduce the symptoms you report, but no one can. Until someone is able to reproduce it, it will remain unassigned.,
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif Its current status is unconfirmed. Multiple testers have tried to reproduce the symptoms you report, but no one can. Until someone is able to reproduce it, it will remain unassigned.,
Thank you @Ayespy. The only thing I haven't tried is to re-install stable. BTW, I think there was -- at least -- one other user who reported the same issue.
-
@janrif said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
I think there was -- at least -- one other user who reported the same issue.
That may be. In order to squash a bug, devs have to know a cause for it. In order to find that cause, testers and devs must first be able to reproduce the symptom. Then it can be traced back to its cause. If multiple people have seen it and no cause is known, no fix is possible.
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
I think there was -- at least -- one other user who reported the same issue.
That may be. In order to squash a bug, devs have to know a cause for it. In order to find that cause, testers and devs must first be able to reproduce the symptom. Then it can be traced back to its cause. If multiple people have seen it and no cause is known, no fix is possible.
Re-installed current stable & the problem persists. This is crazy. Back to current Snapshot.
-
Re-installation did not change situation. Further tests:
(1) Gmail displays correctly
(2) Vivaldi Web Email displays correctly
.....and now current Snapshot is exhibiting same problem as Stable.
-
@janrif I suspect a 3rd-party influence on your browser or system - extensions, CSS mods, something that changes the browser or its operating environment.
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif I suspect a 3rd-party influence on your browser or system - extensions, CSS mods, something that changes the browser or its operating environment.
I haven't added // changed anything for months. But I will remove the few extensions I have and try again.
-
@janrif You need to try a pristine/virgin install with no data from any prior install. A standalone in a new location. Then set up your email accounts in it, and see how it behaves. Perhaps make a few appearance setting adjustments NOT CSS mods) to make it easier on your eye. Then log that instance in to sync and see what changes.
If everything is still going swimmingly, THEN install your first extension, etc. You may find that you can create a complete copy of your old instance, and that it has none of the problems of the old instance. If so, it would not be the first time that has happened.
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif You need to try a pristine/virgin install with no data from any prior install. A standalone in a new location. Then set up your email accounts in it, and see how it behaves. Perhaps make a few appearance setting adjustments NOT CSS mods) to make it easier on your eye. Then log that instance in to sync and see what changes.
If everything is still going swimmingly, THEN install your first extension, etc. You may find that you can create a complete copy of your old instance, and that it has none of the problems of the old instance. If so, it would not be the first time that has happened.
@Ayespy Thanks. I'll have to "digest" your instructions but FYI:
With all extensions turned off, Snapshot email is now working properly but Stable continues as described.
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif You need to try a pristine/virgin install with no data from any prior install. A standalone in a new location. Then set up your email accounts in it, and see how it behaves. Perhaps make a few appearance setting adjustments NOT CSS mods) to make it easier on your eye. Then log that instance in to sync and see what changes.
If everything is still going swimmingly, THEN install your first extension, etc. You may find that you can create a complete copy of your old instance, and that it has none of the problems of the old instance. If so, it would not be the first time that has happened.
@Ayespy Mail in Pristine installation of "Stable" works ok.
Then log that instance in to sync and see what changes.
I don't really understand this instruction and how I get back to Vivaldi w original settings w extensions & CSS mods. I know how to add them back in one at a time but if I go thru all that and everything is working again, how do I move that "Pristine" installation over to original location w/o screwing everything up? My directory structure looks like this. All installations are Standalone:
-
@janrif FIRST, just check if you can get a properly working Stable standalone instance, and if you can, I'll walk you forward from there. Moving an instance within your directory structure should not affect its functionality.
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif FIRST, just check if you can get a properly working Stable standalone instance, and if you can, I'll walk you forward from there. Moving an instance within your directory structure should not affect its functionality.
Thanks @Ayespy
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif FIRST, just check if you can get a properly working Stable standalone instance, and if you can, I'll walk you forward from there. Moving an instance within your directory structure should not affect its functionality.
Hi @Ayespy. Updating progress. Tested between each step.
- created pristine standalone installation
- added a google mail account (main email account)
- added a google calendar (main calendar account)
- added extensions, one at a time, testing each one by restarting Vivaldi
- added css modifications and tested
The only thing I haven't done is recreating start page w custom icons.
......so I think -- if you agree -- I'm ready for the next step. And, as usual, I sincerely appreciate your patient help.
-
@janrif And I take it everything is working as wanted so far?
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif And I take it everything is working as wanted so far?
@Ayespy yes. so far no issues.
-
@janrif OK. If you use sync, then sync this instance to your sync account now. Before you do so, though, delete all its local bookmarks and clear the bookmarks trash can.
-
@janrif What directory is your old version of Vivaldi in, and what directory is this one in?
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif OK. If you use sync, then sync this instance to your sync account now. Before you do so, though, delete all its local bookmarks and clear the bookmarks trash can.
@Ayespy completed
-
@Ayespy said in Forced onto Snapshot bc Stable Email is Unusable:
@janrif What directory is your old version of Vivaldi in, and what directory is this one in?