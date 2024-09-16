@janrif You need to try a pristine/virgin install with no data from any prior install. A standalone in a new location. Then set up your email accounts in it, and see how it behaves. Perhaps make a few appearance setting adjustments NOT CSS mods) to make it easier on your eye. Then log that instance in to sync and see what changes.

If everything is still going swimmingly, THEN install your first extension, etc. You may find that you can create a complete copy of your old instance, and that it has none of the problems of the old instance. If so, it would not be the first time that has happened.