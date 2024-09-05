Bug? Mail msg content in right panel drops out
In v6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
In Mail view
Selecting an item
Item content displays in right panel momentarily, then drops out revealing
Created bug report VB-109271
@janrif Does this happen with all mails?
Which theme do you use?
What are your Settings → Mail → Composer Colours ?
@DoctorG Thanks for your prompt reply.
This problem happens with all mails
Theme = Deep Blue Jaws
Composer Colors = Black on White
@janrif I checked with your theme and can not see such issue.
Can you see the source code of mail in preview pane with Ctrl+U?
//EDIT: And double-click top open mail does not show it?
Here is the pattern when I reported this issue:
(1) Left or right click any mail item in list below top item
(2) Item appears in preview pane momentarily; then disappears
(3) That same item jumps to the top of list w/o preview display
However I now see that sometimes the display is 'A' ok but I can't figure out when or why. I am following the same normal steps one would use to view an email all the time.
yojimbo274064400
When the issue occurs does the selected message remain highlighted?
yes
BTW, @yojimbo274064400 @DoctorG It appears that this problem only appears in 'Stable' version. I am now working in 'Snapshot' which I prefer not to do. TIA
@janrif Let us try to debug more on Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41.
You use a theme.
Does preview work with other default dark themes in Settings → Theme?
And now we check if graphics interfere the preview:
- Exit Vivaldi
- Open Windows Command Line app (to find it, type cmd.exe in Windows Start)
- Type command to start Vivaldi without Hardware Acceleration:
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
- Hit Return
- Vivaldi starts, now select Mail tab and check if Mail preview vanishes.
Do you tell with this, you have installed Snapshot over the 6.9 Stable? Or had you installed 6.10 Snapshot in Installer → Advanced as Standalone?
-
Both versions are installed as standalones.
No. Same problem.
Same situation.
@janrif Sad.
Perhaps a issue in Vivaldi 6.9/6.10 on Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.1542) - i have only 23H2.
So you need to wait until a person with 24H2 can check.
@janrif So bad. ,-(
//EDIT: You do not have
vivaldi://experimentsCSS Modifications active?
You do not have
vivaldi://flagsset? Try to reset them and restart Vivaldi.
-
@janrif Can you install both 6.9 and 6.10 new as Standalones? Perhaps a Vivaldi update broke something.
Or a extension in Vivaldi.
Exit Vivaldi and try on cmd.exe window
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
@janrif I have both 6.9 and 6.10 as Standalones and all is nice.
Yes, I do have a few CSS modifications but they have been with me through several updates in stable & snapshot w/o any problem.
The same here.
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@janrif What view is that in? What are the view-toggles for that view? Have you turned on automatic action of marking read?
No
Only occurred in current Stable; latest Snap is ok
Thanks for the foloup.