This is a post mainly for me to remember the things I've tweaked to get vivaldi to feel more integrated into the gnome desktop without CSS changes

Turn on Wayland

First thing is to go to chrome://flags and turn on the ozone wayland flags. This allows fractional scaling to work better (although this fixes blurry X apps https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/taaem/mutter-xwayland-fractional-scaling/)

Pinch to zoom

Using Wayland also allows touchpad pinch to zoom. Just untick ctrl+scroll to zoom page

2 finger swipe to go back/forward

Swipe-back extension https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/swipe-back/mkkcgajcpakpfjgikmekgnihlbhliodo?pli=1

Themes

Light https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/ZQDJnnk4JLB

Dark https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/KnVJDwDkv90

Rounded corners and window shadow

Rounded corners reborn extension for gnome https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/7048/rounded-window-corners-reborn/

This rounds the corners and adds shadow. Looks a bit better with tabs not on top

Other settings

Compact menus, interface zoom 115% overlay scrollbars chrome://flags flag

I can't get it to change to dark interface theme with the OS (although we pages do follow this setting) - workaroud is schedule