Vivaldi on Gnome Wayland Useful Settings
This is a post mainly for me to remember the things I've tweaked to get vivaldi to feel more integrated into the gnome desktop without CSS changes
Turn on Wayland
First thing is to go to chrome://flags and turn on the ozone wayland flags. This allows fractional scaling to work better (although this fixes blurry X apps https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/taaem/mutter-xwayland-fractional-scaling/)
Pinch to zoom
Using Wayland also allows touchpad pinch to zoom. Just untick ctrl+scroll to zoom page
2 finger swipe to go back/forward
Swipe-back extension https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/swipe-back/mkkcgajcpakpfjgikmekgnihlbhliodo?pli=1
Themes
Light https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/ZQDJnnk4JLB
Dark https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/KnVJDwDkv90
Rounded corners and window shadow
Rounded corners reborn extension for gnome https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/7048/rounded-window-corners-reborn/
This rounds the corners and adds shadow. Looks a bit better with tabs not on top
Other settings
Compact menus, interface zoom 115% overlay scrollbars chrome://flags flag
I can't get it to change to dark interface theme with the OS (although we pages do follow this setting) - workaroud is schedule
luetage Supporters Soprano
@erhnjrt I wouldn’t recommend running it with the ozone platform flag set to Wayland. This is a Chromium flag and it’s not supported by Vivaldi. To my knowledge the Vivaldi devs haven’t looked into it at all. Nevertheless I did testing on it some time ago, for a couple of days actually, and it works… somewhat. I experienced increased input lag when typing (quick commands, search) and slow UI when changing between and loading different tabs and workspaces.
What’s more important is that there are no benefits to running the flag, other than that you have the “peace of mind” that you are now running Vivaldi as Wayland instead of XWayland app. At the moment it’s a questionable choice, but this might change in future should Vivaldi decide to put work into it and support it native.
@luetage in my case I need to be on Wayland otherwise it's annoyingly fuzzy with fractional scaling on gnome. And also smooth pinch to zoom with touchpad only seems to work with Wayland. I know this is a post full of workarounds, but it makes the whole experience more pleasant for me!