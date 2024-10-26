@Ja27CS2g theres multiple threads about tthis already but here the steps anyway

User Interface Density

To change the UI density:

Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.

Choose between:

Regular i.e. the more spacious layout, and

Compact layout.

Compact Menu Layout

While you’re deciding on the density of the user interface, you can also make a call on the density of menus.

To switch from spacious menus to compact ones:

Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.

Enable Compact Menu Layout.

Restart the browser.