New Look
I have been with Vivaldi for a while now. I am requesting the ability to change back to the way Vivaldi was before this big change. It's difficult for me to understand what is going on with my email, because it's hard to read. Can someone tell me how to go back to the old " Vivaldi"?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ja27CS2g theres multiple threads about tthis already but here the steps anyway
User Interface Density
To change the UI density:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Choose between:
Regular i.e. the more spacious layout, and
Compact layout.
Compact Menu Layout
While you’re deciding on the density of the user interface, you can also make a call on the density of menus.
To switch from spacious menus to compact ones:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Enable Compact Menu Layout.
Restart the browser.
@Ja27CS2g Okay Thank you
That's not a complete revert, there is still a lot of extra space around the title bar and between the tab bar and the status bar for me, the address bar also seems to have more wasted space.
I already have 'User Interface Zoom' at 70% to maximize the room for the webpage. But this change has deteriorated the experience, even with the mentioned 'compact' settings.