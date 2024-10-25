When I click on the cloud icon to access my synced tabs, instead of seeing a menu listing my other computers I see a stupid QR code to download one of Vivaldi smartphone editions.

I can´t get past that and get to my synced tabs. Am I the only one experiencing this?

Anyway, it's been my experience all along that Sync is one of the most poorly implemented feature in Vivaldi. I'll stick with a 3rd party synchronized and be happy from now on.

(Apparently, if I name my 3rd party synchronizer my post is spam.)