Am I the only one who see a QR Code instead of a list of my synced tabs when I click the cloud button?
When I click on the cloud icon to access my synced tabs, instead of seeing a menu listing my other computers I see a stupid QR code to download one of Vivaldi smartphone editions.
I can´t get past that and get to my synced tabs. Am I the only one experiencing this?
Anyway, it's been my experience all along that Sync is one of the most poorly implemented feature in Vivaldi. I'll stick with a 3rd party synchronized and be happy from now on.
(Apparently, if I name my 3rd party synchronizer my post is spam.)
Pathduck
@cpythoud Well, do you actually have another device connected to Sync?
Aaron
@cpythoud It took me a lot of effort to delete all the tabs inside, leaving only a QR code.
Hi,
Please read here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93448/sync-qr-at-cloud-tabs
@Pathduck Yes I do. I've 2 computers synced. But, a few days ago one was not showing up in the list.
So maybe Sync thinks I have no synced computer and therefore shows me the QR code?
Like I said in my post, I think Sync is a very buggy feature of Vivaldi and I'm inclined to give up on it.
@Zalex108 Thank you very much for the link.
This looks messy and confirms my impression that Sync is a buggy feature one better stay away from.
Hi,
It is a problem that happened sometimes.
The fix is on the Topic itself.
Pease,
Continue there.
