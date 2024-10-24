Hello all,

Soo dunno where to post this but I've been wondering if it is possible to get the address bar suggestions to appear inside PowerToys Run.

Basically instead of the browser being in focus and typing inside the address bar, I would type inside the PowerToys Run utility and get the same suggesstions as Vivaldi would show in its native bar.

I am a dev, but super unfamiliar with Vivaldi, are there any extensions and such and is it possible to write something like this? If yes where are the API docs as I could not find anything.