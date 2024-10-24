text on tab bar blurry when lots of tabs are open
noopiscool
when updating to v7, it seems if you have a lot of tabs open some of the text on them randomly becomes blurry. its not every tab either, only some.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@mikeyb2001
Hi, can you reproduce this?
I cant even see the blurry tabs in the screen shot.
@noopiscool
Hi, I am on Linux at moment and cant reproduce it but I will test it later on Windows 11.
Please check this in the Guest Profile.
Cheers, mib
Reproduced. Interesting is like it gradually gets blurry then goes back to sharp and starts getting blurry again.
Had the same exact problem with thumbnails in speed dial
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98750/speed-dial-blurry-thumbnails
@urzuse7en
Fine, thank you for testing, I still cant see it but I am old.
@noopiscool
Hi, pleased report as @mikeyb2001 mentioned.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
i am using compact mode so i dont see the issues with the new tabs but i was just instructing him how to file a bug report
@mikeyb2001
Hi, i understand but you know as technician the most computer bugs are in front of the display.
It's just better to wait if other user can reproduce an issue and then report it.
Anyway, all fine now.
Cheers, mib
i have the same problem since the update, but in addition to the tabs i also have the speed dial box names blurred. I've managed to unblur the speeddial texts by going to theme > editor > settings and setting the blur to 0, but I can't figure out how to unblur the tabs.
@mib2berlin I do also have this issue. But I'm using interface scale - the issue is mostly/all fixed when setting more round numbers, like 100% or 120%. Resetting it and going back to my default setting, which is 115%, fixing the issue partially/temporary. But still, most of the time there are some tabs that are blurry and some isn't.
In new profile it seems the issue is not existing, but yet buttons for exit and maximize and minimize are affected. I believe it is caused of not 'smooth percentage' in scaling (110% gives the same blurriness to the tab's font, even if it's more 'round' than 115%).
Here's some fresh examples:
First is old profile, second is new one. Both 115% interface scale.
Maybe it's barely visible on screenshots for you, but sometimes the blur is higher, sometimes lower. And it's truly visible for an eye.
And on both buttons in right top corner:
100%
115%
It's all started after update to v7, so maybe something was changed in terms of scaling/dpi or smth...?
@kryllyn
Hi, we have a report now:
VB-110755
after updating to v7, some tab text randomly becomes blurry once many tabs are open
I am not sure if @noopiscool make it but anyway, I have add some information about interface scale and a link here.
Cheers, mib
noopiscool
@mib2berlin i was the creator of it
@kryllyn said in text on tab bar blurry when lots of tabs are open:
@mib2berlin I do also have this issue. But I'm using interface scale - the issue is mostly/all fixed when setting more round numbers, like 100% or 120%. Resetting it and going back to my default setting, which is 115%, fixing the issue partially/temporary. But still, most of the time there are some tabs that are blurry and some isn't.
i have scaling set to 90% but setting it back to 100% honestly makes it worse : P