@mib2berlin I do also have this issue. But I'm using interface scale - the issue is mostly/all fixed when setting more round numbers, like 100% or 120%. Resetting it and going back to my default setting, which is 115%, fixing the issue partially/temporary. But still, most of the time there are some tabs that are blurry and some isn't.

In new profile it seems the issue is not existing, but yet buttons for exit and maximize and minimize are affected. I believe it is caused of not 'smooth percentage' in scaling (110% gives the same blurriness to the tab's font, even if it's more 'round' than 115%).

Here's some fresh examples:





First is old profile, second is new one. Both 115% interface scale.

Maybe it's barely visible on screenshots for you, but sometimes the blur is higher, sometimes lower. And it's truly visible for an eye.

And on both buttons in right top corner:

100%

115%

It's all started after update to v7, so maybe something was changed in terms of scaling/dpi or smth...?