Hello there. So I have this weird issue where the Speed Dial thumbnails and its text will be blurry (lower resolution) the further away I move them from first position.
It's even more weird that this goes on only for the 2nd row. After that it goes back to normal. There are even more weird stuff happening so have a video. I tried to record it with point scaling so it really shows.
I'm already on a new profile in the vid but it doesn't happen if I open a new private window for some reason. Should I report it as a bug?
@urzuse7en Hi, strange issue.
Doesn't happen here, testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8 Stable.
It looks to me some kind of GPU-related issue.
Make sure you don't have Vivaldi added for any GPU overrides in your GPU driver control panel.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Thank you for testing. In the video I'm already on a new and clean profile without any extension.
Tinkering in the settings I've found out that the themes are at fault. Especially the Blur effect. If I set it to 0 the problem goes away.
Blur: 10
Blur: 0
It might be a GPU issue? I have a Geforce GTX 1650 (latest drivers).
@urzuse7en Interesting finding, but the theme blur setting should not affect the SD at all. Very strange.
Please post your system info from Help > About.
The default blur for the Dark theme is 10.
Have you changed any other theme settings?
I can't reproduce this here on Win10 with the dark theme, set to 10 blur default. I have a RTX3070 but not the latest drivers.
Check your NVIDIA control panel and make sure Vivaldi is NOT added under Manage 3d Settings, Program Settings.
Also check your DPI scaling settings in Windows and make sure Vivaldi is set to "Application" scaling (the default), and no DPI scaling override (System) is set in the executable properties under Compatibility.
EDIT: To narrow the problem down, disable HW accel under Settings > Webpages and restart the browser. This will show if the issue is GPU-related.
@Pathduck Changed back to default DPI and rechecked everything. After that I tried to play around with the themes but it turns out the "User Interface Zoom" level is the real culprit. Changing to anything but 100% with the above mentioned Blur effect set to higher than 0 results in this blur.
UI: 100% | Blur: 10
UI: 95% | Blur: 10
UI: 95% | Blur: 0
New New Profile | UI: 95% | Blur: 10
New New Profile | UI: 100% | Blur: 10
The system info(?):
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-webgpu-developer-features --enable-zero-copy --force-color-profile=scrgb-linear --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-features=CanvasOopRasterization,ChromeLabs,EnableDrDc,OverlayScrollbar,UIEnableSharedImageCacheForGpu --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 11 Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
It could be one of the flags.
@urzuse7en I cannot reproduce with UI zoom at 90% or at 110%.
It could be one of the flags.
Why have you set flags? Please reset all flags, restart and try again.
Did you check your GPU control panel?
Did you disable HW accel?
Please do all things then return to give a status.
@Pathduck @Pathduck All flags have been reset, still has the same issue. I don't have anything regarding Vivaldi in nvidia control panel either and made sure to reset the global settings too and disabled overlay and gamefilters in nvidia app altogether. Nothing changes if I disable HW acceleration even after I restart my PC. Thank you for trying to help though I've never seen something like this before. Something have changed with the latest update that my system don't like.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Executable Path C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\urzu_se7en\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@urzuse7en Well, if you still have the issue after disabling HW acceleration in the browser, then it's probably not a GPU issue.
Keep trying to figure it out, keep changing settings and see what might affect it. Seems you were on a good roll by trying different zoom settings etc.
If I could repro it here it could be reported as a bug. But if you're the only one that has this it would be impossible to reproduce elsewhere.
Maybe someone else will come along with the same problem.
And you have the exact same version of Windows as I have.
Only difference is GPU of course.
But I do notice you Win10 Task bar - looks like some kind of "glass" effect? That's not a default is it?
Try disabling any third-party applications running on your system as well.
@Pathduck Super weird issue. The glass effect on the taskbar is the Windows 10 Transparency effects in the settings. Tried to disable this too but have the same issue regardless. I go and play around some more then, thank you.
