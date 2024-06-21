Hello there. So I have this weird issue where the Speed Dial thumbnails and its text will be blurry (lower resolution) the further away I move them from first position.

It's even more weird that this goes on only for the 2nd row. After that it goes back to normal. There are even more weird stuff happening so have a video. I tried to record it with point scaling so it really shows.

Youtube video

I'm already on a new profile in the vid but it doesn't happen if I open a new private window for some reason. Should I report it as a bug?