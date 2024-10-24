I'd like to be able to quickly move my current tab (and/or selection of tabs and tab stacks) to a named workspace.

Right now I can only move a Tab to "Workspace 1", "Workspace 2", etc.

Moving Tabs via the context menu is quite tedious because the list of workspaces is three layers deep into the context menu.

However, I typically rename my workspaces and can't remember the order (nor do I care).

So ideally there would be a command/shortcut to move a tab/selection/stack to "a workspace" where the workspace can be selected by name, i.e. via fuzzy search.

I'm thinking this might integrate really well with the "F2" menu and a keyboard focused workflow.