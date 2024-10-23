@BrendanH Vivaldi does not have any contact syncing capabilities with Google contacts. It fills its contact list when emails are retrieved from the server based on the information available in the mail headers, or adds an email address when you send an email to a new address. So yes it does fill @Ayespy's contacts the same way in every Vivaldi instance, because they all see the same email. If you add a contact to Google Contacts and never exchange an email with that contact, Vivaldi will never know about it.

As the help file states "Everyone, who you’ve sent a message to or you’ve received a message from, will be added to your contacts.". https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/contacts/. - There is a setting in mail that prevents that from happening

