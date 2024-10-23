GMail contacts not available in Vivaldi: Possible cause
Some old user posts in other forums state that Gmail contacts are automatically made available when a GMail account is added to the Vivaldi browser email feature. Currently this does not work for me. I think I may have found the cause of the deficiency. When a GMail account is added to Thunderbird using OAuth, Google is asked to grant access to mail and contacts but when the same account is added to Vivaldi, Google is requested to grant mail & calendar access but NOT access to contacts. Hope this helps.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@BrendanH Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
I have never seen this with the Vivaldi Mail client.
But there is a option on the Mail settings screen, which is on by default, that will automatically generate contacts for message recipients, when the e-mails are downloaded off the mail server, once an account is added.
Thank you for your prompt response.
Are you certain that Vivaldi never had this functionality?
Below is 1 of the links I mentioned. The original post complains that GMail contacts are not available in the mail function but a reply from Soprano Moderator AyeSpy says "Can't reproduce this problem and can't actually imagine what might cause it. All of my (mail-enabled) instances of Vivaldi have the same list of about 2,000 contacts, all acquired from GMail: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82464/my-gmail-contacts-are-not-syncing
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@BrendanH Perhaps @Ayespy can offer some insight.
The Help page for Contacts, has no mention of automatically importing contacts from a remote service, nor does the Help Page for Adding and Managing Accounts.
@BrendanH Vivaldi does not have any contact syncing capabilities with Google contacts. It fills its contact list when emails are retrieved from the server based on the information available in the mail headers, or adds an email address when you send an email to a new address. So yes it does fill @Ayespy's contacts the same way in every Vivaldi instance, because they all see the same email. If you add a contact to Google Contacts and never exchange an email with that contact, Vivaldi will never know about it.
As the help file states "Everyone, who you’ve sent a message to or you’ve received a message from, will be added to your contacts.". https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/contacts/. - There is a setting in mail that prevents that from happening
Other than that, Vivaldi's contact management is somewhere between non-existent and extremely basic. Please consider voting for this existing feature request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53706/add-list-support-for-group-of-addresses
as well as this one
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
@BrendanH Vivaldi has always filled the Contacts list from responded/sent emails. It has never had sync with GMail Contacts.
In my case, it's a distinction without a difference. But at some point in the future (when?) I expect that the Vivaldi mail client will be able to sync contacts from some other mail providers. At present, the way to get your contacts is to download your sent emails from an existing account hosted esleswhere.
@Ayespy: Thank you for clarifying this for me.
@WildEnte: Understood. I voted as suggested. Thanks.