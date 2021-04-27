Add list support for group of addresses
FloridaMatt
Add mailing list support within contacts, so the list name can be used as an address in To:, CC:, and BCC:. At least for my purposes this does not have to support either a list of addresses in an external file, although it would make sense to include that when implementing this feature.
IGB4Vivaldi
Confusing nomenclature, IMO - Mailing List in Vivaldi is quite different than a "list name" or Outlook Contact Groups or Google Contact Labels. [Not sure what the RFC that governs this is, if there is one]
Agreed that Vivaldi needs this functionality, why not mimic Google's implementation as to how they expand a contact label name into all contacts with that label?
Also, who gets to vote on these requested features?
gmg Vivaldi Team
@FloridaMatt Are you talking about marking a contact as a mailing list?
@gmg this is all about Contact Group Management. Define a group, add and remove contacts in the group, maybe even allow to add groups to a group. Then Send an email to the group in to/cc/bcc and all those contacts get the email.
Essentially you label contacts as being part of a group, and you need a UI to manage the group to add/remove people and existing other groups
If you want to take it to the next level, avoid need for contact duplication: if Jon is not just your boss but also your buddy in the football club, then depending of whether you send your email to the Vivaldi management group or the FC Rejkjavik, the work or private mail address you have vor Jon's contact is chosen. Instead of having a contact Jon_work and another Jon_Hobby
FloridaMatt
@gmg said in Add list support for group of addresses:
@FloridaMatt Are you talking about marking a contact as a mailing list?
I'm talking about having the same functionality as Thunderbird, so I can move off of it. The "address book" contains both individual contacts, and named lists of contacts. A contact may be a member of multiple lists. A list name may be used like a contact name in to/cc/bcc, and is expanded to its members at the time the mail is sent.
Grouping or labeling contacts to group them is exactly what is still needed to make M3 really functional. I had actually hoped that it would be part of Vivaldi 4.0 - unfortunately it's not.
I'd prefer labels that are assigned to contacts rather than copying contacts (or email-adresses) to folders as it is done in M2. Please also refer to this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54047/tag-support-for-contacts. It's basically the same request.
Please, give it some priority.
This will boost mail client.
burnout426
group of addresses
Often referred to as a "distribution list".
I currently go to Opera, start an email, add my group, then copy the addresses, then return to Vivaldi and copy them into the address field. Totally cumbersome but easier than having to add addresses individually. I have not changed my wife's computer to Vivaldi because she uses groups a lot and I don't want to try to instruct her on using my technique. She still uses Opera for mail and Chrome for web browsing. I am anxious to get her using Vivaldi but not having groups is the last hurdle.
@FloridaMatt Very important function missed
I add my vote to implement a function to create mailing lists for the email app of Vivaldi. Without this, it unfortunately can't replace my present mailing app, and keeping two of them makes no sense.
I would like to see that the contacts were to manege like they are to manege in the contacts of vivaldi's webmail.
simonwhite
I also would like contact groups so I could add contacts to the group and then simply use the group name in the TO, CC and BCC fields so that everyone in the group gets the email.
Where does this feature stand on the priority list? With every new update, this is the first thing I look for. Alas, it's never there.
Pesala Ambassador
@Sataylor56 Just 16 votes after more than two years would put it pretty low on the priority list, but the number of votes is just one of several factors that determine when a feature gets added.
If you notice the topic tag change to Nice to Have, Pipeline, or In Progress, that is a good sign. If it changes to Will Not Do, that is a bad sign.
Where is the topic tag shown? Nice to Have, etc.
This seems to be a very important function but I think probably a lot of people aren't using Vivaldi for their mail because of the limited functionality or maybe, like me, they are using Vivaldi mail and just waiting and hoping it will be improved and not making a fuss because we are willing to give the developers a break knowing that they are very busy with other things.
pauloaguia Translator
@Sataylor56 said in Add list support for group of addresses:
Where is the topic tag shown? Nice to Have, etc.
It's at the top of the post. In this case, it's only been tagged with "Mail" so far. Which means we won't be seeing this anytime soon
Okay, I see it now. That's unfortunate as it is really annoying not to have this feature. It's the reason my wife still uses Opera for mail but she has to remember to use Chrome to open any links as a lot of web sites no longer work with Opera. I am waiting for Vivaldi to have mail groups before switching her over to Vivaldi.
The function of contact lists is extremely necessary, and it is an obstacle to the adoption of Vivaldi Mail