@gmg this is all about Contact Group Management. Define a group, add and remove contacts in the group, maybe even allow to add groups to a group. Then Send an email to the group in to/cc/bcc and all those contacts get the email.

Essentially you label contacts as being part of a group, and you need a UI to manage the group to add/remove people and existing other groups

If you want to take it to the next level, avoid need for contact duplication: if Jon is not just your boss but also your buddy in the football club, then depending of whether you send your email to the Vivaldi management group or the FC Rejkjavik, the work or private mail address you have vor Jon's contact is chosen. Instead of having a contact Jon_work and another Jon_Hobby