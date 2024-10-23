Custom Geolocation
-
Some sites work better if you give your location. (For example, sites that show which supermarkets in the country have certain special offers and whether there are any in your area)
However, you don't necessarily want to give them your exact GPS location, especially if you use a VPN service anyway.
So wouldn't it be possible to integrate a function that allows you to overwrite the requested geolocation in order to enter a fake geolocation or a desired city in which you would like the search results to be displayed.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@65rfh
Hi, did you check Geolocation in Settings > Privacy and Security?
-
@mib2berlin I can't find anything in the settings that would allow me to enter a custom location.
And when web pages locate me via IP when I go online via mobile without a VPN, it usually shows a location where the mobile provider has access to the Global Area Network, which is usually several hundred kilometers away from my actual location.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@65rfh
Via mobile, you meant over a mobile hotspot?
I meant this settings:
-
I don't see such setting in Desktop Vivaldi.
The only "geolocation" is present in Website permissions
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@mib2berlin no, I mean when I run Vivaldi on my smartphone.
No app that cannot be run locally on the phone without a network connection has access to my GPS location.
My internet provider also does not have permission to access the exact GPS location.
However, this is no longer relevant with 5G. However, the location determined with 5G phased array radar to an accuracy of 10 cm cannot be released for internet localization purposes.....
Which has nothing to do with the fact that I cannot define a user-defined location in Vivaldi.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
@65rfh said in Custom Geolocation:
no, I mean when I run Vivaldi on my smartphone.
Hi,
Please,
On future topics/posts, provide all the relevant information at the begining.
Thank you
-
@Zalex108 I know nothing about software development, so I have no idea what information they need.
But all I want is to be able to define the location manually in the browser, like you can do with weather apps.
-
Hi,
Basically, whether you are asking about Mobile (iOS/Android) or Desktop.
That's the minimum on a FR.
Since many times are posted on the wrong place, the Topic can be answered right at the beginning and moved to the right category too.
-
@Zalex108 I'm asking for both desktop and mobile. This function should also be available on desktop.
On desktop, you are also partly located by IP address. And if you use VPN, you're far away from the action anyway, and if you don't use a VPN, you're where your ISP is connected to GAN.
Am I speaking an unknown language that you don't understand, or is my request so nerdy and exotic and far from this world that no one can understand it?
-
-
@Zalex108 yes, thanks for the help. that was exactly what I was looking for.