Some sites work better if you give your location. (For example, sites that show which supermarkets in the country have certain special offers and whether there are any in your area)

However, you don't necessarily want to give them your exact GPS location, especially if you use a VPN service anyway.

So wouldn't it be possible to integrate a function that allows you to overwrite the requested geolocation in order to enter a fake geolocation or a desired city in which you would like the search results to be displayed.