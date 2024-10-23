Floating shortcuts bar won't go away?
-
Does anyone know how to get rid of this floating shortcuts bar? It's been an issue for probably over 6 months and I can't find a way to fix it.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
- Site where happens: |
--
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ringc95 Please describe what you're encountering in more detail. When and where does it appear?
-
@ringc95 No idea what that cat thing is at the top. I observe that the bottom is filled with search logos, but I'd presume they're part of your cat logo page - or is it an app?
-
@jane-n apologies, I should have included more specifics. This is happening in the mobile app on Android (I run it on a Galaxy S22) and seems to only happen when I start the app through the search widget.
The issue, specifically, is that when I scroll down the page the shortcuts bar stays in a fixed position and makes the top third of the screen basically unreadable.
If I can provide any other specifics please let me know. I'll try to test some more on my end and see if I can make it come up reliably.
-
@sgunhouse that's just the GitHub page nav bar, the issue is that the next part (Vivaldi's shortcut bar) stays locked at that fixed position even when I scroll down, so it's hard to read the rest of the page. It seems to be somewhat random - sometimes it'll happen when I open the (Android, Galaxy S22) app via the search widget, but sometimes it happens when I just open a new tab in the app (here's another screenshot)
-
Okay here's another example. I opened a new tab in the android app, went to Google.com, clicked on an article and then the shortcut bar popped up. As always, it stays fixed in the usual position after the page loads, and while scrolling.
-
Don't forget of this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102142/floating-shortcuts-bar-won-t-go-away/2
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ringc95 I've managed to reproduce the bug.
Until the bug is fixed, I recommend disabling "Show Search Engine Suggestion" in Settings > Search Engine.
-
Done, thanks!