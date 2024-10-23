@jane-n apologies, I should have included more specifics. This is happening in the mobile app on Android (I run it on a Galaxy S22) and seems to only happen when I start the app through the search widget.

The issue, specifically, is that when I scroll down the page the shortcuts bar stays in a fixed position and makes the top third of the screen basically unreadable.

If I can provide any other specifics please let me know. I'll try to test some more on my end and see if I can make it come up reliably.