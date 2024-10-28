Search bar missing in address bar
Hi, I tried search and havent found anything. I installed Vivaldi on W11 and I am missing search bar even after settings sync. I have it Mac and always had it on Windows too.
I mean this bar, not sure what exactly its called to find it in settings.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@AntraX666 said in Search bar missing not address bar:
right-click outside the address bar and click customize toolbar then drag the search field where you want it
@mikeyb2001 Thank You, this was exactly I was looking for.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@AntraX666 youre welcome
avialaynen1
Not working for me. I can't drag anything.
mib2berlin Soprano
@avialaynen1
Hi, this should work like this:
avialaynen1
@mib2berlin
Thank you. That was counterintuitive.