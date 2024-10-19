Hello Fans! o)

On Windows, every browser "tags" any downloaded file with the MOTW, this is some extended attributes on regular files in the NTFS file system (using NTFS Alternate Data Streams -> ADS).

Every downloaded file has an ADS on Windows, where you can retrieve the source URL of the file downloaded and the http referrer for that download link.

I tried Vivaldi, Chrome and Firefox on Linux now to see, whether these attributes are added to downloaded files on Linux as well, but they are not.

Linux does not have NTFS ADS of course, but Linux file systems have "xattr" and "extended attributes", which is able to store the same kind of tags on a regular file or folder.

Is there a chance you can add the MOTW data for downloaded files on Linux as well?

I heavily rely on that data in downloaded files (it's very useful for automatic sorting, building a download library or even search for downloads from a specific website / url).

If there is no chance of getting this MOTW handling implemented, maybe an even better way of adding this feature is by supporting some "after download hook"? Just an option for a command or script Vivaldi will run after a download finished, which would allow me to set the required attributes on the downloaded file myself (Vivaldi needs to provide / pass things like URL, HTTP-Referrer and other properties for this to work of course).

Looking forward to any new Vivaldi release!

Thank you! o)

ps: Just a small MOTW demo: This is the file manager "Directory Opus" showing MOTW data of a file downloaded with Vivaldi on Windows. The downloaded clipart has its source URL and keywords in there, very useful information on any download.