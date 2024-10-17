Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar
-
Hi everyone,
Vivaldi's window is in fullscreen and the background image on the Start Page is visible through a slit between the scroll bar and the status bar.
Is this a bug? Are people aware of this? Any solutions?
My System:
Windows 11 Home Single Language
Version 23H2
OS build 22631.4317
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
same but i never noticed it because the taskbar covers it up
-
@mikeyb2001 Hi, can you point out on the huge image above where you see this issue?
How do you reproduce this starting from a clean profile, in steps?
-
@Pathduck said in Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar:
@mikeyb2001 Hi, can you point out on the huge image above where you see this issue?
How do you reproduce this starting from a clean profile, in steps?
focus on the E in technician then look down towards the status bar you'll find a tiny white spot under the status bar
-
@Pathduck said in Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar:
@mikeyb2001 Hi, can you point out on the huge image above where you see this issue?
How do you reproduce this starting from a clean profile, in steps?
I don't use any CSS or extension that could mess with it so I couldn't have corrupted anything and I'm not screwing around with uploading my backup key to google drive again just to decode my secret encryption for a tiny white spot underneath the window
-
@mikeyb2001 said in Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar:
focus on the E in technician then look down towards the status bar you'll find a tiny white spot under the status bar
Not sure what you mean by "E in technician" - I assume you mean in your sig block?
Anyway, as you say "Under the status bar" - is it this?
This is not part of Vivaldi's UI - this is the Windows Task Bar showing the active program as a thin line.
It always shows like this even with the Task Bar hidden.
UNDER the status bar - that's not what the user shows in his image, there's it's below the Scroll Bar - hard to tell if the user has the Status bar active or if it's in windowed mode.
I don't use any CSS or extension that could mess with it so I couldn't have corrupted anything
That's the whole point in testing in a Clean Profile - use Standalone installs, clean out User Data and test from a completely new profile.
-
aah ok then never mind i dont have a problem i hid the taskbar just to check
-
@Pathduck
Try this:
- Create a black background with random lines at the bottom or use this one:
- Make this your Start Page background.
- Make sure your window is maximized.
This is what I see:
- Create a black background with random lines at the bottom or use this one:
-
@sanon Still can't reproduce - must be some special setting you've done?
Are you using custom CSS?
What are your theme settings? Try to play with them.
Try starting from a clean profile and figure out how you got to this point.
Even using UI zoom = 200 and using your example image as the background.
No lines showing at the bottom.
-
I have just realized that my UI zoom was at 90%. Changed it to 100% and the slit disappeared. Then I tried the whole spectrum.
At 90, 95, 110, 150 and 190% the slit is there. At other UI zoom levels it disappears.
This is the link for my theme's zip file if you want to see that or recreate on that:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13N3QKQwP74AbkjiSF5FDcrMVuJQu68U8/view?usp=drive_link
Here is a screen recording: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jagg8RgPQla5XVowxSy3jLdYDaBoQ4dK/view?usp=sharing
I have no custom CSS.
Update: I have just realized that this proplem occurs on my external monitor used as the primary screen (as "show only on 2" in Windows display settings). On the laptop's screen everything seems fine when it is used as the first and only screen.
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
Driver: Game Ready Driver 552.12 (04.04.2024)
External screen: Samsung C27F398, 1920x1080
-
@sanon Great - now we might be getting somewhere useful
I think I can reproduce this here on Win10 in 6.9 Stable. But not on the same zoom levels, so clearly this depends on screen size and/or other scaling factors.
Does not seem to depend on theme settings.
So please answer:
- Are you using DPI Scaling set on the OS? Check Windows settings, Display.
Note that each screen can have different scaling settings.
- Are you using custom CSS? I already asked, didn't get an answer and it's important to know.
- Are you using DPI Scaling set on the OS? Check Windows settings, Display.
-
@Pathduck
System>Display>Scale&Layout>Scale is at 125%.
No custom CSS (I think so. Where do I check this?)
Have you seen the update to my last message:
Update: I have just realized that this proplem occurs on my external monitor used as the primary screen (as "show only on 2" in Windows display settings). On the laptop's screen everything seems fine when it is used as the first and only screen.
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
Driver: Game Ready Driver 552.12 (04.04.2024)
External screen: Samsung C27F398, 1920x1080
-
@sanon It looks like an issue with UI Zoom possibly in relation with monitor DPI Scaling.
Now with the information you've gathered:
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
Don't worry about CSS mods, if you don't know what it is
-
@sanon said in Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar:
No custom CSS (I think so. Where do I check this?)
vivaldi:experiments
-
@sanon While I can't reproduce either, this sounds like something that would relate to UI zoom (rounding errors in positioning) - any of you use UI zoom, and what factor?
-
I can do that or maybe https://youtu.be/waEC-8GFTP4?si=GQYhXyTRGDfAtcM1
-
@sanon said in Start Page BG image visible between scroll bar and status bar:
I have just realized that my UI zoom was at 90%. Changed it to 100% and the slit disappeared. Then I tried the whole spectrum.
At 90, 95, 110, 150 and 190% the slit is there. At other UI zoom levels it disappears.
This is the link for my theme's zip file if you want to see that or recreate on that:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13N3QKQwP74AbkjiSF5FDcrMVuJQu68U8/view?usp=drive_link
Here is a screen recording: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jagg8RgPQla5XVowxSy3jLdYDaBoQ4dK/view?usp=sharing
I have no custom CSS.
Update: I have just realized that this proplem occurs on my external monitor used as the primary screen (as "show only on 2" in Windows display settings). On the laptop's screen everything seems fine when it is used as the first and only screen.
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
Driver: Game Ready Driver 552.12 (04.04.2024)
External screen: Samsung C27F398, 1920x1080
-
Ain't Nobody Got Time For That (Original + AutoTune)
Well, you're the one with the problem, so it's best if you report it otherwise I'm not sure many others will.
I always feel it's most important for the people who have the issue and care about it to report a problem. If in a month or two the problem is still there, you can follow it up properly. For me, I don't see the issue, so I really have little incentive to follow up. I'm not going to sit on a bunch of bug reports I have little interest in seeing completed.
But if you want to help make Vivaldi better, make a bug report, include as much detail as possible. I will help you get the report confirmed. Might even take some time to figure out a workaround if it's that important