@Hadden89 I didn't get the root of the problem either. Apparently, it's either an issue with a font on the operating system (Windows/OSX/Linux, etc.) or just a terrible choice by the web designer...

Chrome, which is what Vivaldi is based on, always tries to use the local version of the font.

At least on Windows, the Inter font that was on my PC really looked a lot like Wingdings and Webdings. All the characters were symbols.

I'm a web designer and developer, and I would never use the Inter font for anything like menu icons/actions/buttons/etc... It's an ugly and outdated font.

Maybe there’s more than one font with the name Inter, and maybe one of them has more than just symbols. That’s the only thing that makes sense to me.

So, the web designer uses the Inter font with ASCII characters, but the browser, trying to use local fonts, ends up picking an Inter font that only has symbols.

I can't think of any other explanation, especially since Chrome (and Vivaldi/Edge/Safari/etc.) pretty much made using special fonts common, even fonts that are just icons. It can display anything, and it renders them well.