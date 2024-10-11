Hey there! I tried searching the forums but couldn't find an answer, maybe because i'm not familiar with the terminology.

I recently switched to Linux Mint from Windows 11, and installed Vivaldi via de snap package since the installation page for Vivaldi recommended it, it works great for the most part! Except for the fact that the OS cursor theme isn't respected, which isn't a huge issue for me. A bigger issue is that when a website tries to communicate with an application in the OS, say, to connect my google calendar to Linux Mint's built-in calendar, the link won't open and will simply go to the main page of the website i'm in.

If I run the commands

xdg-mime query default text/html xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/https

the output shows that indeed the OS is using Firefox to handle the first one, but the latter 2 show Vivaldi. (tho it should be noted that earlier in the day the OS had reset my preferred browser to firefox )

In the suggestion of a different forum post I've run this command to try and fix it:

xdg-mime default vivaldi.desktop x-scheme-handler/https x-scheme-handler/http

but it unfortunately hasn't done much...

I suppose the easiest solution would be to just uninstall the snap package and instead use the .deb package, but I'd like to give fixing the issue a shot before going for that option, I appreciate any help in advance