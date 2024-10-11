It has been years since this feature was in Vivaldi, and was a main reason I switched to this browser. I use 5 different desktops, and 3 mobile devices on the regular and need the ability to send tabs between them. Often I'll find something at home I need at work, or need to send a QR code for return drop off to my personal or work phone. I have been reverting to email or RCS messaging, but this feature would be extraordinarily useful to have back.

The synced tabs feature is so unintuitive and difficult to use, especially on mobile. Often I'll have 7-8 tabs from the same site open while doing research, and have to hunt through them one by one on my phone to get the right page. It's not a well designed alternative to a simple right click/long-press and then having the tab open on the device you want.