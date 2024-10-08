They change this code around very often. Using CSS code from old topics about this is pointless. The only way you can figure this out yourself is learning to inspect the UI and fixing it when it's changed.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools

The "line" is now a box-shadow set on the #header element.

There is also a very subtle box-shadow on the #tabs-tabbar-container element.

#browser #header, #browser #tabs-tabbar-container { box-shadow: unset !important; }

The styling for various elements also change depending on their position in the UI. You'll need to account for that in the CSS as well if needed.