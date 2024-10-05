@dalinar said in Searching Mail in Vivaldi - what does it search through?:

does that cover only the messages that were downloaded

The headers of all messages (containing from address and subject) are known to Vivaldi, plus the body of all downloaded messages. This is the data that filters/searches can use.

If you want all emails to be searched, you'll have to set up the account settings to sync all messages.

Here is a feature request for adding IMAP server side search: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53969/imap-server-side-search