Like M2, M3 can't search messages in full unless they're fully downloaded. This means that you need to use "Prefetch full messages" to get the most out of search in M3. But, that can cause increased bandwidth use as messages you never open get downloaded in full.

If M3 supported the IMAP SEARCH command (and the IMAP server supports it too), when you search, you could have M3 (as an option) have the server do the searching instead. This means you could search bodies of messages that haven't been downloaded yet. That way, you get full search coverage while deferring downloading of bodies till you open messages.

As for how the UI is, that can be up to Vivaldi. But, I can imagine doing a local search on an account where not all the bodies are downloaded where there's a "Try server-side search instead" link that you can click on.