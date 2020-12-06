IMAP Server-Side Search
burnout426
Like M2, M3 can't search messages in full unless they're fully downloaded. This means that you need to use "Prefetch full messages" to get the most out of search in M3. But, that can cause increased bandwidth use as messages you never open get downloaded in full.
If M3 supported the IMAP SEARCH command (and the IMAP server supports it too), when you search, you could have M3 (as an option) have the server do the searching instead. This means you could search bodies of messages that haven't been downloaded yet. That way, you get full search coverage while deferring downloading of bodies till you open messages.
As for how the UI is, that can be up to Vivaldi. But, I can imagine doing a local search on an account where not all the bodies are downloaded where there's a "Try server-side search instead" link that you can click on.
@burnout426 indeed!
we need to extend search online: also search in messages that are not downloaded yet
Until now, I was using Windows Mail. I did not like the program for several reasons, but it had 1 great option: When doing a search in the local mailbox, and it did not find anything, it would propose to go and search online (in your imap mailbox).
This way you can keep your local mail storage low ( important for tablets and phones), by not downloading everything, while still having immediate access to all your mails!
which people are interested in this feature (imap server searching?)
@peefy said in IMAP Server-Side Search:
which people are interested in this feature (imap server searching?)
sergioblanco
Sugiero crear un filtro para mostrar los mails recientes de los ultimos 30 dias por ejemplo. Bajo POP o IMAP.
Gracias
Sergio
yes please.. search is something that people need to use with email.
@burnout426 do most IMAP servers support the IMAP SEARCH command?
burnout426
@dalinar I don't have any stats, so I can't say for sure about "most", but Dovecot, Cyrus (which includes Fastmail) and Gmail IMAP servers support it. I assume Vivaldi's IMAP server supports it too, but I didn't check. I remember 1and1.com IMAP servers supported it years ago. I think GMX supported it too, but I don't remember for sure. Not sure about Yahoo's and Microsoft's Live servers though.