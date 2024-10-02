Whatsapp Web keeps logging out
-
Every time I stop any instance of Vivaldi, the Whatsapp Web panel closes my session and I get prompted with the QR screen. I saw on this post that it could help to disable Lazy Loading, but it didn't work.
Every time I stop any instance of Vivaldi, the Whatsapp Web panel closes my session and I get prompted with the QR screen. I saw on this post that it could help to disable Lazy Loading, but it didn't work.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.