One Time/On Demand Refresh Feature of Whatsapp (Web) Side Panel
lavanyadeepak
Can Vivaldi provide an option for One Time/On Demand Refresh of Whatsapp (Web) Side panel? I frequently see it keeps logging out.
The current options for reload is periodic reload. Would be good if a small refresh icon is provided atop the side bar?
Closing all the running instances of Vivaldi shows the QR code screen.
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, I cant test this with WhatsApp but you can try to disable Lazy Loading in Settings > Panels:
My web panel never log out, chat, Google Translate, Keep and so forth.
Cheers, mib