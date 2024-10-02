It looks like the machine translation features are posting chunks of viewed web pages off to a translation engine.

Rather than disabling these features (which I've done for now, since that is terrible for privacy), it would be useful to be able to change the translation API the browser is calling.

In particular, LibreTranslate is easy enough to self-host, and looks like its API would be sufficient for Vivaldi's purposes. I'd like to be able to tell my browser to call the LibreTranslate instance on my own network.

This goes for the mobile version as well as the desktop version.