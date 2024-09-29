Capture Full Page don't work after update
-
Hello
I'm using Vivaldi Standalone on a Windows 10 PC. Since version 6.8 the Capture Full Page to file is not working anymore, at least in version 6.7.3329.41 it still works. Because I need this functionality, I stick with this version.
Today I wanted to check, if the problem still exists, and yes, the problem is still there. I searched the forum for all possible posts related to capture full page, but nothing helped. Then I did many tests to understand what could be wrong, but didn't find a solution. Before reporting a bug I explain the problem here and what I findout.
Here is what I tested:
I downloaded the latest version of Vivaldi
Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64.exeand installed it in a folder
E:\Apps\VivaldiTestas Standalone and disabled automatic updates in the installer dialog. When the browser started the first time I selected the defaults and skipped the importing of bookmarks. On the displayed page https://vivaldi.com/getstarted/ I tried to capture the full page to a png file using the camera symbol in the status bar, but nothing happened. Then I tried the same with capture Selection to a png file, this worked! Then I used Sysinternals Process Monitor to analyze the problem and I found that Vivaldi is not trying to create a png file for the full page capture, it's not accessing the output folder at all.
I repeated the exact same installation in folder
C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64, note the drive, now it's on drive C:! Here all captures wre working as expected!
I closed Vivaldi and copied the folder
C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64to
C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64Testusing
robocopyto have a perfect copy of the folders and files. Repated the capture test in the copied folder, and it's not working!
I Repeated the tests on another identical PC and the problem is the same.
Capturing to clipboard seems to work because it displays
but the content of the clipboard has not changed and don't contains the image of the full page!
Capturing a selection to clipboard is working!
Booting Windows in Safe Mode makes no difference, the problem is still the same.
Conclusions:
It seems the problem of the captures not working is related to the installation folder, if it's not on C:, then it's not working, this is a problem for a portable version. If the complete application folder of the standalone installation is copied to another folder, then it's not working also.
Can anybody confirm this problem? I think it started with Vivaldi version 6.8.x. Now I have to go back to version 6.7.x, which is not good for security reasons.
My PC is running Windows 10, 22H2, Build 19045.4894
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@cpuheater Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
It works for me, see video:
https://0x0.st/Xg1M.mp4
It seems the problem of the captures not working is related to the installation folder, if it's not on C:, then it's not working, this is a problem for a portable version. If the complete application folder of the standalone installation is copied to another folder, then it's not working also.
I have Vivaldi installed in
D:\bin\Vivaldiand a Stable standalone installed in
D:\bin\Vivaldi-stableand neither has this problem.
My PC is running Windows 10, 22H2, Build 19045.4894
I have the exact same version.
Then I used Sysinternals Process Monitor to analyze the problem and I found that Vivaldi is not trying to create a png file for the full page capture, it's not accessing the output folder at all.
Please share the ProcMon capture file.
-
@cpuheater I checked with my 6.9.3447.48 installed in Avanced mode as Standalone on drive
P:\Vivaldi STABLEand i was able to capture complete page as PNG.
Could be some update broke your installation, you could try to re-install 6.9.3447.48.
-
@cpuheater Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck Thank you very much for your help, the video is very helpful!
How do you make the video? Do you need a special software (commercial/freeware) to record this video? I know, it's not the purpose of this forum to help for creating videos, but it could help me in some situations to better explain the problem. Is there a tutorial you could recommend me?
When I installed it on any folder in
D:\Apps\or
E:\Apps\, then everything was working, except the Full Page captures. I will try to share a ProcMon capture file, I don't know how to do it, because it will be a quite big file I guess.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@cpuheater said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
How do you make the video? Do you need a special software (commercial/freeware) to record this video?
I use ShareX, it's free, easy to use and creates small but great-looking videos.
https://getsharex.com
then everything was working, except the Full Page captures.
I have no idea why Full Page won't work for you.
Sometimes it might have trouble for very long pages, especially if they load images on-demand (while scrolling) - you might need to scroll the whole way down before taking the image. But that's not the case for the page I tested with.
I will try to share a ProcMon capture file, I don't know how to do it, because it will be a quite big file I guess.
OK, make sure you try to capture only while actually reproducing the issue to get a small file. You can toggle capture with
Ctrl+E, just toggle it on, go to Vivaldi and reproduce, go back and toggle it off.
Make sure when you save All Events in PML format.
Then zip the file, and share it somewhere. I like this service for quick sharing:
https://wormhole.app
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your help.
I installed the version 6.9.3447.48 on 2 identical PCs multiple times in different empty folders on drive
C:,
D:and
E:, but only the installation that I made in folder
C:\Apps\was working correctly with the Full Page capture. I did the installations always with the same settings during installation, then when Vivaldi started the first time, I left the default settings and skipped the bookmark import.
Could be some update broke your installation, you could try to re-install 6.9.3447.48.
I did always a fresh installation in an empty folder as standalone like this:
The folder
E:\Apps\already existed and the folder
Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64was created by the installer.
-
@cpuheater Can you please check in Settings → Webpages → Image Capture → Capture Storage Folder which path is in the field?
Has the folder correct access/write rights for the user who runs Vivaldi?
-
@DoctorG The Capture Storage Folder is
C:\Users\<profilename>\Pictures\Vivaldi Captures. In this folder I have Full Control. Vivaldi is not even trying to access this folder, I checked with Sysinternals Process Monitor, I will repeat the step and record the Process Monitor log and post the log file. Yesterday I tried also to capture Full Page to clipboard, but it was also not working.
-
cpuheater Supporters
@Pathduck Thank you for your help.
I use ShareX, it's free, easy to use and creates small but great-looking videos.
https://getsharex.com
I downloaded ShareX almost 2 years ago, but I was using it only a few times for capturing windows and annotate them, it's much easier than with other screen capturing tools. I didn't know about this fantastic functionality to easily record great-looking videos, thanks for that!
In the meantime I downloaded the new version of Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51, but the behavior is the same. Once I tried to install it in a new folder in
D:\Apps\, the Full Page capture didn't work, then I re-installed again in the same folder, then the capture was working. Then I tried to do the same steps on
E:\Apps\, but without success, I tried to re-install it at least 4 times on this drive.
Now I'm just wondering, if it's the drive E: that makes a difference for the installation of Vivaldi 6.8.x or 6.9.x. Till now I never had problems with this drive, but it's the only drive that is encrypted using VeraCrypt. I updated VeraCrypt to the latest stable version 1.26.15 and checked the drive, but everything is OK.
To isolate the problem, I did the following tests:
- I created a temporary VeraCrypt container file located on drive
D:, formatted it using NTFS with default cluster size, mounted it as drive
H:, installed Vivaldi in folder
H:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.51.x64and tried the Full Page capture -> Not working!
- I dismounted the VeraCrypt drive. Created a drive
H:using
subst H: D:\Apps, this drive is not accessible in Explorer, but I could successfully install Vivaldi in folder
H:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.51.x64. Then from the Command Prompt I could start Vivaldi in the folder
H:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.51.x64\Applicationand try the Full Page capture -> Working!
Conclusion:
It seems the Full Page capture problem is not related with the installation path, but the installation drive type. I tested to mount the VeraCrypt encrypted container as removable medium or fixed medium, this makes no difference.
Maybe somebody have a VeraCrypt encrypted drive and could try to install Vivaldi as Standalone on this drive to test the Full Page capture?
- I created a temporary VeraCrypt container file located on drive
-
@cpuheater said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
Maybe somebody have a VeraCrypt encrypted drive and could try to install Vivaldi as Standalone on this drive to test the Full Page capture?
Sadly i do not have such encrypted drive/partition, i do not want to change my Windows office PC.
But i try it later on my Linux PC with Veracrypt.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@cpuheater said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
Till now I never had problems with this drive, but it's the only drive that is encrypted using VeraCrypt. I updated VeraCrypt to the latest stable version 1.26.15 and checked the drive, but everything is OK.
There's always that one small thing that you think would not affect anything and you forget to inform about
I tested:
- Installed VeraCrypt as portable
- Created a new 10GB
f:\temp\VeraCryptand mounted it as
I:
- Installed Vivaldi 6.9 Stable in
i:\Apps\Vivaldi-test1\
- Ran Vivaldi and tried Page Capture, it failed.
- No output in ProcMon as well, no file activity to the
Vivaldi Capturesfolder on C:
- Tried the same with
i:\Vivaldi-Captures\in case the location or the space made a difference - it didn't.
- Tried installing/copying over older releases to the same folder and tried the same to find a possible regression point.
Seems to have started back in 6.8 - it works in 6.0, 6.6 and 6.7 when doing the same.
The really strange thing is also that when I try copying the
Vivaldi-test1folder over to another drive - it still fails - I have no idea why.
We have at least one regular forumer who I know uses Vivaldi on a VeraCrypt drive but I believe they don't use Vivaldi Capture but FastStone.
Maybe @Pesala could do a quick capture test?
I have no idea why capture would fail when running Vivaldi from an encrypted drive - a process is a process and I see zero difference in the binaries Application folder.
I guess you should report a bug.
Maybe @DoctorG could do a verify as well.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
Maybe @Pesala could do a quick capture test?
I can confirm on Vivaldi Snapshot 6.10.3483.4.
11 Gigabyte Veracrypt drive mounted as drive V:
-
@Pesala said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
I can confirm on Vivaldi Snapshot 6.10.3483.4.
Please create a bug report for Vivaldi bug tracker.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG Done:
VB-110128 Capture Full Page Fails if Vivaldi installed on Veracrypt drive
-
@Pesala Thanks for your test!
I confirmed bug tracker entry now.
-
@TyrionLannister
I try to ask internally in dev team chat.Ah, @Pathduck already is in discussion with dev team.
-
cpuheater Supporters
@Pathduck Thank you very much for your great support, I really appreciate this!
I have an update to this problem:
I did some more tests to try to understand this behavior. I repeated the test to install the new version of Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 as Standalone, the exact same way as before, but I tested the following situations on a new 32GB USB-stick:
- I formatted the USB-stick using NTFS with default cluster size, installed Vivaldi -> Capture works!
- I encrypted this drive using BitLocker -> Capture works!
- I then formatted the USB-stick using exFAT, installed Vivaldi -> Capture failed!
- I then formatted the USB-stick using FAT32, installed Vivaldi -> Capture failed!
Probably the problem is not exclusively related to VeraCrypt encrypted drive, but I still don't understand why the filesystem should make a difference.
-
@cpuheater said in Capture Full Page don't work after update:
I still don't understand why the filesystem should make a difference.
NTFS has user Access Rights. exFAT/FAT32 do not have such security features.
-
@DoctorG Just mention that exFAT/FAT32 aren't case sensitive either. Not sure if NTFS is nowadays or not. Took me awhile to get use to this (case sensitive) when I moved to Linux years ago...