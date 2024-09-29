Hello

I'm using Vivaldi Standalone on a Windows 10 PC. Since version 6.8 the Capture Full Page to file is not working anymore, at least in version 6.7.3329.41 it still works. Because I need this functionality, I stick with this version.

Today I wanted to check, if the problem still exists, and yes, the problem is still there. I searched the forum for all possible posts related to capture full page, but nothing helped. Then I did many tests to understand what could be wrong, but didn't find a solution. Before reporting a bug I explain the problem here and what I findout.

Here is what I tested:

I downloaded the latest version of Vivaldi Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64.exe and installed it in a folder E:\Apps\VivaldiTest as Standalone and disabled automatic updates in the installer dialog. When the browser started the first time I selected the defaults and skipped the importing of bookmarks. On the displayed page https://vivaldi.com/getstarted/ I tried to capture the full page to a png file using the camera symbol in the status bar, but nothing happened. Then I tried the same with capture Selection to a png file, this worked! Then I used Sysinternals Process Monitor to analyze the problem and I found that Vivaldi is not trying to create a png file for the full page capture, it's not accessing the output folder at all.

I repeated the exact same installation in folder C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64 , note the drive, now it's on drive C:! Here all captures wre working as expected!

I closed Vivaldi and copied the folder C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64 to C:\Apps\Vivaldi.6.9.3447.48.x64Test using robocopy to have a perfect copy of the folders and files. Repated the capture test in the copied folder, and it's not working!

I Repeated the tests on another identical PC and the problem is the same.

Capturing to clipboard seems to work because it displays

but the content of the clipboard has not changed and don't contains the image of the full page!

Capturing a selection to clipboard is working!

Booting Windows in Safe Mode makes no difference, the problem is still the same.

Conclusions:

It seems the problem of the captures not working is related to the installation folder, if it's not on C:, then it's not working, this is a problem for a portable version. If the complete application folder of the standalone installation is copied to another folder, then it's not working also.

Can anybody confirm this problem? I think it started with Vivaldi version 6.8.x. Now I have to go back to version 6.7.x, which is not good for security reasons.

My PC is running Windows 10, 22H2, Build 19045.4894