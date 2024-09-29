Force Dark Theme option is not perfect, sometime it changes pages where dark theme is the default option and turns into light theme. Also as a developer I work on sites where is no dark theme and I don't want to change this page into dark mode. I suggest adding a list of pages where this option should be applied. And user will add pages manually to the list.

For example, I visit a page and I want to see an option "Toggle a dark theme for this site" (on desktop app it also could be under "F2" command option)

And the list could be here:



The section could look similar to this:

