List of pages where "force dark theme" settings should be applied
Force Dark Theme option is not perfect, sometime it changes pages where dark theme is the default option and turns into light theme. Also as a developer I work on sites where is no dark theme and I don't want to change this page into dark mode. I suggest adding a list of pages where this option should be applied. And user will add pages manually to the list.
For example, I visit a page and I want to see an option "Toggle a dark theme for this site" (on desktop app it also could be under "F2" command option)
And the list could be here:
The section could look similar to this:
Also, it could fix this issue under this topic: A whitelist for "Force a dark theme on all websites"?
Look this post and the following.
And after doing that use Dark Reader:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
@barbudo2005 Thank you for your suggestion, but for mobile, this will not help me
@barbudo2005 said in List of pages where "force dark theme" settings should be applied:
[...]
I didn't find any category that will fit to desktop/mobile topic, but this isn't crucial. Instead, it would be nice to focus on the issue and provide functionality to select which pages I want to use that functionality on. I don't want to install an extension if the browser has a way to toggle "dark theme", especially also for other devices.
You seem to have misunderstood this post from a team member:
I translate it for you:
There will be no such whitelist in the medium term, .i.e. years.
Said;
I don't want to install an extension if the browser has a way to toggle "dark theme"
In this sentence lies the whole problem.
1.- The ‘if’ does not exist.
2.- Extensions are not evil, in fact the Vivaldi UI is indeed an extension.
Said:
especially also for other devices.
Android, Windows, Linux etc. are different OS and therefore with different approaches to the solution.