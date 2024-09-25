I use Vivaldi both at home and at work (a little more heavily when not working), and have noticed that the top tab bar will often break for me in several ways:

The top tabs will stop updating. When clicking on tabs, nothing changes. I can no longer click and drag an empty part of the tab bar to move the window around.

I've been able to "fix" #1 by "shaking" the tabs by repositioning them (first to the left, then to the top), but this is pretty inconvenient. Even worse, the only way to solve #2 is to close and reopen the whole browser.

I use Vivaldi in basically the same configuration both on a work and home PC, and only the home PC has ever exhibited this problem. Right now, no problems are manifesting, as I recently restarted the browser. And I can actually grab the empty area just to the right of the tabs and start moving the Vivaldi window without any trouble.

I've been experiencing this since Vivaldi Desktop 6.7, and figured I should mention it because I couldn't find any similar posts here.

Anything else I should say? I like using tab stacking (two levels), I have middle-clicks open tabs in the same / a new stack. And even if I cannot drag the window on the top row of tabs, I can move the window by clicking and dragging in an empty area on the second row of tabs.