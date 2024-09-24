Doesn't show Shortkeys in Context menue
6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
I switched from Xubuntu to Mint 22 Cinnamon
Now Vivaldi doesn't show the underlined letters in the context menue.
E.g. rightclick on a picture - in the (german) context menue it should show Bild with the B underlined so I can see that I have to press b for this menue entry.
b still works but I don't know every key in every menue by heart
I don't know if this is a Vivaldi-specific problem or some setting in Mint.
Other programs like Krusader show the underlined letters, others don't but I can't compare whether they show in other distributions.
@MexM Is this the deb package from vivaldi.com or the Snap package?
//EDIT: Oh, i see on my Mint 21 Cinnamon, Debian 12/13 KDE: no accelerator keys.
@DoctorG said in Doesn't show Shortkeys in Context menue:
the deb package from vivaldi.com
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MexM Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG
Will do so but only after searching whether it is a problem with my Mint installation.
No need to make a developer search for a non existing bug.
@MexM the same on my Debian 12&13 KDE & Cinnamon.
Nasty issue for keyboard users!
On Windows i see the accelerator keys.
Bug reported as VB-109782 "Accelerators missing in context menu"
OMG! Could be this old report for GNOME issue #914
@DoctorG
Reported issue VB-109878 "Doesn't show Shortkeys in (context) menu"
Edit: GNOME issue #914 is about Windows context menu.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MexM Was confirmed now.
@MexM said in Doesn't show Shortkeys in Context menue:
GNOME issue #914 is about Windows context menu.
Thanks - i misinterpreted the GNOME bug report.