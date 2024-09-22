You can make a shortcut, in this example, Minimap to "Ctrl + i"

but Minimap (or any other Page Actions) will not appear in the Appearance Content/Commands menu, so we can't make an actual menu out of Page Actions (yes, there's a button, but I would also like to make a menu). Thank you!

PS: I was told you can make a command chain, and then assign that command chain to the Commands here, but it's a tidbit complicated. I'd like to just cut the middle man (the chain) and just have it available as a menu option, it would make things much simpler.