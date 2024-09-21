@kf4bog please provide more information about how you are set up. Stolen from another thread this is a first step to check

@yojimbo274064400 said in Pop3 mail not received:

If you are not seeing the Verified banner when viewing the account under Settings > Mail > Account name > Servers, for example as shown below, what message is shown in place of the banner?

Some servers require to set up app specific passwords. What service are you using, have you followed their instructions?

Example vivaldi.net: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/

If this is Vivaldi.net, note that you may not yet have enough reputation to use the account email service. See https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/#Login_issues