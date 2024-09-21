Unified Inbox
Rather than having to click on the Inbox for each account to view Unread mail, it would be much better from a workflow efficiency point of view to have all inboxes collected in 1 unified inbox.
More and more email clients have it, and since Vivaldi is all about customization and workflow efficiency, this feature would be an important addition.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, the unified inbox is called Unread in Vivaldi, there you can see messages of all accounts.
We have a section for mail feature requests:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests
I guess a mod can move your posts there.
Cheers, mib
There are different ways to realize a unified inbox. There's an existing feature request to make filtering for different accounts easier in which I have compared some different mail clients' approaches.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54019/filter-by-account/2?_=1726829481357
I also think that a favorites category would help, see this request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92066/mail-panel-favorites-category-ability-to-reorder-and-hide-items-within-a-category
@mib2berlin said in [FEATURE REQUEST] Unified Inbox:
Hi, the unified inbox is called Unread in Vivaldi, there you can see messages of all accounts.
Thanks a lot for telling me about Unread. That is a great relief –it is amazing how feature-rich Vivaldi is, and therefore how much there is to discover for a newbie.
Thank you also for telling me about the feature requests section, and yes, moving the post there would be a lot better.
@WildEnte said in [FEATURE REQUEST] Unified Inbox:
There's an existing feature request to make filtering for different accounts easier in which I have compared some different mail clients' approaches.
But isn't that already available? On the mail panel there is the All Messages section with Unread (which in effect is the Unified Inbox), Received, etc.
And below that there is the All Accounts section split out for each account.
The only thing that bugs me in the All Accounts section is that it is not possible to rearrange the order of the accounts. I guess that is addressed in the 2nd link you provide. Personally I don't Favorites, I never have, in any app, though I understand many others do.