Hi, so from time to time Im using network in my work(shared for us), but its WiFi, with accounts, and traffic is going through some server, with blocking list.
So if I try to open blocked page via wifi, it's giving information, about acces denied.
And when I connect to mobile internet, and try to visit previously blocked page, it's redirecting me to page with acces denied information, ofc I have information that page don't exist, BCS it's from work server.
If I clean memory for browser everything going back to normal. But it's annoying, due clearing cache is not working, I have to wipe whole memory for this browser.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Can't test any site,
BTW,
In the meantime, you can check at settings
- Clear data on exit
- Mark cache
When exiting, it will auto clear
On the other side,
Maybe some step of the Basics would work, otherwise, check out the Extras.
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
