Hi,

--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens |

OS / Version: |

Device Model: |

--

Can't test any site,

BTW,

In the meantime, you can check at settings

Clear data on exit

Mark cache

When exiting, it will auto clear

On the other side,

Maybe some step of the Basics would work, otherwise, check out the Extras.

Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.

Extras

Clean Site Data

Clean Service Workers

vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/

Reset Flags

vivaldi://flags [If personally enabled]

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps