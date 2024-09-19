Subject: Issue with Text Selection in Vivaldi Browser on Fedora Linux

Hello,

I am experiencing a recurring issue with text selection in Vivaldi that seems similar to the problem discussed in this closed thread, but I have not found a solution.

Issue Details:

Description : After using Vivaldi for a while or when switching between tabs, I am unable to select text for editing or copying. This issue occurs intermittently, and text selection becomes unresponsive. Closing and reopening the browser temporarily resolves the issue, but the problem recurs after a few minutes.

Environment : Distribution : Fedora Linux 40/41 Date : Since September 15 to present Plugins : Issue persists with all plugins tested; both installed and uninstalled. System Status : I have also formatted my PC to rule out any system-related issues, but the problem persists.

Reproduction Steps : Use Vivaldi for an extended period or switch between tabs. Attempt to select text for editing or copying. Notice that text selection becomes unresponsive. Closing and reopening Vivaldi temporarily fixes the issue, but it reappears after a few minutes.

Importance: This functionality is crucial for my daily tasks, and the inability to select text effectively is a significant inconvenience.

I appreciate Vivaldi's features and am eager to see this issue resolved. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Reference: The issue discussed in the closed thread here seems similar but remains unresolved.

Best regards,

Felipe Arce