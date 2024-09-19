Since the first version of Vivaldi, if you had the tab bar on the side, tab thumbnails have been reduced in size as more new tabs are created, with no minimum thumbnail size, in order to fit as many tabs as possible (e.g tabs eventually doesn't show thumbnail, just looks like normal tab)

Someone seem to have reported this as "bug" VB-77184 which was "fixed" in version 6.7.

Now, the thumbnails have got a "minimum height", which causes them to not shrink much, and instead pop outside of view, and create a vertical scroll bar.

I suggest this change is reverted (so thumbnails can shrink indefinitely), or made into a setting, because of these reasons:

It's very inefficient use of the tab bar The change has introduced a very poor UX, see screenshot and text below. Scrollbar should be avoided until absolutely necessary. "thumbnail is not showing" should not be considered a bigger usability issue, than having to deal with a scrollbar and tabs hidden out of view. After all, not seeing a thumbnail is the standard among all browsers, so no real usability issue. Its previous behavior has been used since Vivaldi was born. If it took 9 years of daily use from lots of people, before someone reported as a bug - is it really a bug? The change is equivalent to a horizontal tab bar (without thumbnails) having a new "minimum tab text width", causing tab bars to be full after only 10+ tabs. Everyone would agree that it's better to shrink the tabs indefinitely to fit more tabs. So there's no reason it should be different when tab bar is vertical.