How to remove the tab slider in new update
bowelripper
Hi. I have my tabs on the right side vertically. So in the latest update (6.8.3381.44) a tab slider has been added on the right side, so instead of the tabs getting crammed together (if you have many) they now have the same size and you can scroll them. However, I liked it better before the update, when the slider was not there. How can I remove it?
Generally, I think it's better to inform about changes like this and then tell the user how to enable it if s/he wants to, instead of the other way around.
Pesala Ambassador
@bowelripper No tab slider has been added; it was always there if the tab bar was full. Now it fills up sooner because the thumbnails do not collapse to zero when the tab bar is full. Disable the thumbnails:Show Tab Thumbnails
bowelripper
If I disable thumbnails like you said, the tabs collapse to only the title bar. I don't want that either. I want the tab size to be flexible according to how many you have - without the slider. Like it was before the update.
Pesala Ambassador
@bowelripper What is the point of having thumbnails that are too small to show anything?
This was fixed because people reported it as a bug. See the changelog:
[Tabs] Thumbnails should have a minimum height when shown “left” or “right” (VB-77184)
bowelripper
Well, it worked perfectly fine for me. And they weren't too small either. I don't really see how this is viewed as a bug.
I absolutely second that, this is not a a bug - this is/was a vital feature for me, too. I do not want to do any scrolling in the vertical tab bar
Same here, it increased drastically the way you scroll if you have a high number of tabs opened.
It was also a good way to see how the number decreased (and told you you finished to see all of them) by a simple view on them (a kind of responsive view).