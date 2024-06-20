Hi. I have my tabs on the right side vertically. So in the latest update (6.8.3381.44) a tab slider has been added on the right side, so instead of the tabs getting crammed together (if you have many) they now have the same size and you can scroll them. However, I liked it better before the update, when the slider was not there. How can I remove it?

Generally, I think it's better to inform about changes like this and then tell the user how to enable it if s/he wants to, instead of the other way around.