As someone who uses the option for 2 Level Tab Stacking all the time, I've noticed on various occasions (more and more often) that I would like to stay in my current tab stack and create another tab stack or two, usually more, in it to better organize and keep track of everything I'm doing.

Enter 3 Level Tab Stacking: stacking tabs on the second level; two levels of tab stacks / three levels of tabs total.

Example: In "Workspace 1"

Level 1 -Tab Stack Set 1: "Tab Stack 1"; "Tab Stack 2", "Nth"

Level 2 -Tab Stack Set 2: In "Tab Stack 1" :: "Tab Stack 1a"; "Tab Stack 1b", "Nth" ;; in "Tab Stack 2" :: "Tab Stack 2a"; "Tab Stack 2b"; "Nth"

Level 3 -Final Tab Layer: Tab "A" in "Tab Stack 1a", Tab "B" in "Tab Stack 1a", "Nth" ;; Tab "A" in "Tab Stack 1b", Tab "B" in "Tab Stack 1b"; "Nth"

ie.

L1 TabStack1, TabStack2

L2 TabStack1a, TabStack1b; TabStack2a, TabStack2b

L3 TabStack1a-TabA, TabStack1a-TabB; TabStack1b-TabA, TabStack1b-TabB;; TabStack2a-TabA, TabStack2a-TabB; TabStack2b-TabA, TabStack2b-TabB

End Example

This would allow for an even higher amount of organization/customization for any workflow and expand on the pre-existing 2 Level Tab Stacking already implemented as an option. With Tab/Tab-Stack renaming as a recent addition, it will be easy to keep track of everything on 3 levels and it will make even the most demanding workflows easier to stay organized on and quicker to navigate through everything you're looking for.

Whether you're working on a project, researching options, or doing a session of power shopping online, I think adding this as a feature would be beneficial for a lot of people and make Vivaldi even better than it already is.

Reference for 2 Level Tab Stacking: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/desktop-releases/vivaldi-tabs-two-level/