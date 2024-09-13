CSS Mod: Multi row tabs and more
I have rewritten my css mod which was posted here for a while. Now it works better and has some more options.
Features:
- Multi row tabs at the top and bottom, stacked tabs included
- Minimum and maximum width can be configured separately for: tabs, tabs in stack, pinned tabs, pinned stacks
- Row count can be limited and scrollbars can be enabled
- The full width of the window can be used
- The icon with arrows (at the right from the plus button) is for window control, you can use it for dragging and right clicking
Download: multi-row-tabs-v2.css
I tried it as soon as I could! All the best!
I was able to set it up exactly as I intended.
Thank you for your time.
Thank you very much!