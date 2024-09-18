Startup With Last Session setting doesn't stick.
I've been using Vivaldi for a year now, and I've always used the 'Startup with Last Session' setting.
Recently, I found that this wasn't working after Windows Restarts. So I checked the 'Startup With' setting on the Settings page, and found that somehow it had been changed to 'Startup with Specific Pages'. No idea how that happened, but no matter, I figured that all I've got to do is change it back to 'Last Session'.
However, I now find that the setting doesn't stick -- if I exit out of the Settings page (after making the change to 'Last Session'), then go back to Settings, it's again set to 'Specific Pages'! Nothing I do sets the Last Session option.
This may have started with some update. Is this a known problem, or only my installation has gone bonkers? Is there a solution?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rkr3 said in Startup With Last Session setting doesn't stick.:
Is this a known problem, or only my installation has gone bonkers?
I think it is your configuration.
I did not see such issue with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 + 6.10.3468.4 / Windows 11 23H2.
@rkr3 said in Startup With Last Session setting doesn't stick.:
wasn't working after Windows Restarts
How do you restart?
Do you let windows restore apps which started before?
Do you have Vivaldi in autostart?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rkr3 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rkr3
Hi, we have some reports extensions change settings in Vivaldi, this can happen after an update of Vivaldi or the extension.
Please check to disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi or better keep them loading at start with adding
--disable-extensionsin the Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
@DoctorG Hi, thanks for your response.
I'm on V6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11 Pro, 23H2.
I restart with either hitting the restart button on Windows, or (if I'm unlucky) after a bluescreen! No matter what method, I remember previously Vivaldi would open the last session without any problem.
No, I don't have Vivaldi on autostart. I click on the Vivaldi icon to start the browser -- I normally have two Vivaldi windows open, with various tabs in each.
In any case -- shouldn't the option selected on the Settings page stick?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rkr3 said in Startup With Last Session setting doesn't stick.:
I restart with either hitting the restart button on Windows
Yes, that is the normal way. And you do had not forced a restart or created a Windows registry setting when restart takes longer?
or (if I'm unlucky) after a bluescreen!
That could have caused broken settings, a bluscreen does force to save data correctly.
No matter what method, I remember previously Vivaldi would open the last session without any problem.
Yes, it does open as last session, i tested on Windows 11 23H2.
@rkr3 said in Startup With Last Session setting doesn't stick.:
In any case -- shouldn't the option selected on the Settings page stick?
It does stick in my case.