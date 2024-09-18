I've been using Vivaldi for a year now, and I've always used the 'Startup with Last Session' setting.

Recently, I found that this wasn't working after Windows Restarts. So I checked the 'Startup With' setting on the Settings page, and found that somehow it had been changed to 'Startup with Specific Pages'. No idea how that happened, but no matter, I figured that all I've got to do is change it back to 'Last Session'.

However, I now find that the setting doesn't stick -- if I exit out of the Settings page (after making the change to 'Last Session'), then go back to Settings, it's again set to 'Specific Pages'! Nothing I do sets the Last Session option.

This may have started with some update. Is this a known problem, or only my installation has gone bonkers? Is there a solution?