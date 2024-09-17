I'm currently trying to migrate my mails from Opera Mail to Vivaldi. As synchronizing via IMAP is not an option for a couple of former mail accounts, I need to import their mails from files.

After configuring an offline account in Vivaldi Mail, I right click on its INBOX, choose Import Files... , select my 885 copied mbs files and finally click open to start the import. 15 seconds later, I get the following message:

Mail Import File

Finished importing 884 messages. Failed adding 1 message. See logs in Mail Status for details.

Sure enough, I have 884 new messages in that inbox, that's good. However, The Logs-tab under Mail Status is empty, it just says No Logs to show yet. . I tried to debug and look for some kind of log file to find out which of my mails hasn't been imported and why, but I can't find anything.

Is there a way to identify the failed files? I'm running the latest stable version of Vivaldi using Windows 10.