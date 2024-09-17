vivaldi - high CPU consumption and stuttering
-
Hi. For some time now my browser has been crashing and doing high CPU usage. I don't know what this could be caused by. When the browser crashes I can't switch between workspaces. I have about 100 tabs open divided into different workspaces. I will admit that this feature is really important to me that's why I can't change the browser. I also have several extensions such as
-Adblock
- detiled SEO extension
- stylish
- google document
- Urban VPN
- WAPPALAYZER
- seo meta in 1 click
- tag assistan legacy
- web developer
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@maryn Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@maryn Each extension and each existing tab consumes resources. Check Vivaldi's internal task manager (hit Shift+Esc).
You can reduce resource consumption (RAM + CPU) by hibernating background tabs (see context menu on a tab) and workspaces (see context menu on workspace dopdown).
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/