Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected
hstoellinger
Hello,
For a while I have been getting the following error message:
user@siteX (SMTP)
Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected
Is there a way to find the faulty message?
Thanks for helping.
yojimbo274064400
If this issue is occurring when not sending an email review unsent message in All Messages > Outbox for possible cause
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
There is a similar thread, with the same subject:
