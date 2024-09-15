Unable to click top of tabs
Howdy, I'm on linux using i3 WM, vivaldi initially had a large blank section/padding at the top of the window which I had to remove using CSS (Remove tab spacing did not work, nor did native window)
But now I'm facing a different issue, tabs cannot be clicked in that same area, even when hovering they do not highlight, I've tried messing with the CSS though I admit I'm not very skilled
CSS available here; https://txt.dunk.dev/dunk/0e822d2f3e48425b9b0c20e3879625f7
Any pointers welcome, let me know if you need more info
luetage
@dunkel Are you experiencing the same issue without modifications?
@luetage No, the issue goes away if I remove the modifications, but then I'm left with an annoying empty space at the top of the window which has the same issue of an area where tabs can't be clicked
Ideally I want to be able to move my cursor to the edge of the screen and be able to click the tabs
Here is a recording showing the issue, it starts with modifications disabled, then they get enabled
As you can see there's initially an empty space at the top, then once it's removed it acts as if it's still there, not allowing tabs to be clicked or even highlighted on hover
luetage
@dunkel Yeah, but this means it’s not a Vivaldi bug. This topic should be moved to the modifications forum board.
I don't entirely think this is an issue with the modifications I made, I've recently been changing flags trying to fix hardware accelerated video and also updated vivaldi, and the issue seems to have gone away during all of this
Undoing the flags I changed doesn't bring the issue back, and none of my CSS modifications have been changed since recording that video, so my assumption would be that the issue was fixed, intentionally or not, in the latest release
Either way, the issue seems to be gone, for now
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux
Well this is getting weird now, the issue seems to randomly come back and disappear, I can't pinpoint anything specific that I am doing that would cause this, but I've also noticed that the "dead zone" is around the entire window, not just at the top, and if I disable the sidebar temporarily, or switch it's sides, I'm unable to click half of the scroll bar exactly like this 4 year old post here, same amount of dead zone;
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75233/part-of-the-scrollbar-cannot-be-clicked-or-dragged
I get the feeling this is an issue that has been around for quite a while now, and seems to be specific to Linux
And I'd like to reiterate that my modifications have absolutely nothing to do with this, this issue occurs on a brand new profile/install, it seems to be related to the window not thinking it is full screen/maximised, based on my own experiences and things other people have said, though I'm not entirely sure.
mib2berlin
@dunkel
Hi, I checked your video but still cant understand/reproduce it.
Native window is off
No CSS mod is active
The browser window is maximized?
The browser window is not maximized?
There are two issues:
Dead zone above the tab
Dead zone in a scroll bar
By the way, I use this code to remove the space above tabs in windowed mode:
/******* from user Outstand remove space minimized window****/ #tabs-tabbar-container, .vivaldi { padding-top: 0 !important; }
This is a fresh install, if I enable use native window (start of video) the area on the scroll bar is just dead, it does nothing, the same area is around the entire window, the tabs (top of the window) have padding above them to avoid this, removing this padding makes the area unclickable
If I disable native window (near the end) my cursor changes into the resize window icon inside them areas, even when the window is maximised, leading me to believe that vivaldi doesn't know it's maximised/doesn't understand what i3 is reporting
I can't replicate it in a full DE (kde), so I'm assuming it is something to do with i3/other tiling WMs in particular, I'll try and test more