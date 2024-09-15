Well this is getting weird now, the issue seems to randomly come back and disappear, I can't pinpoint anything specific that I am doing that would cause this, but I've also noticed that the "dead zone" is around the entire window, not just at the top, and if I disable the sidebar temporarily, or switch it's sides, I'm unable to click half of the scroll bar exactly like this 4 year old post here, same amount of dead zone;

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75233/part-of-the-scrollbar-cannot-be-clicked-or-dragged

I get the feeling this is an issue that has been around for quite a while now, and seems to be specific to Linux

And I'd like to reiterate that my modifications have absolutely nothing to do with this, this issue occurs on a brand new profile/install, it seems to be related to the window not thinking it is full screen/maximised, based on my own experiences and things other people have said, though I'm not entirely sure.