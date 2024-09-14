"Pin" a tiled tab on the screen?
Is there any way (there probably and I'm just missing it LOL) to tile tabs so that when you switch to a tab outside of a tab in the tile, the new tab gets added temporarily to the tile so your tiled tabs are always visible?
For example if you always wanted "social.vivaldi.com" to be visible no matter what tab your were on without adding it to the sidebar.
@MIfoodie said in "Pin" a tiled tab on the screen?:
without adding it to the sidebar
Your usecase is precisely what the sidebar is meant for
I have tried a couple of things using tab stacks and such but didn't find anything obvious that added a new tab to the tiled ones without selecting all already tiled tabs plus the new one and tiling again. There might be a way to do this using quick commands, but I'm not sure if that's straight forward.
A possible feature wish would be to define some tab stack as a 'tiled tab stack', such when you add some tab to that stack by drag&drop, the stack would automatically tile the added tab into the mix.
EDIT: I took the liberty of creating a feature request for this. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101124/visual-indication-of-tiled-tabs-in-tab-bar-windows-pane-always-tiled-tab-stacks