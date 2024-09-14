@MIfoodie said in "Pin" a tiled tab on the screen?:

without adding it to the sidebar

Your usecase is precisely what the sidebar is meant for

I have tried a couple of things using tab stacks and such but didn't find anything obvious that added a new tab to the tiled ones without selecting all already tiled tabs plus the new one and tiling again. There might be a way to do this using quick commands, but I'm not sure if that's straight forward.

A possible feature wish would be to define some tab stack as a 'tiled tab stack', such when you add some tab to that stack by drag&drop, the stack would automatically tile the added tab into the mix.

EDIT: I took the liberty of creating a feature request for this. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101124/visual-indication-of-tiled-tabs-in-tab-bar-windows-pane-always-tiled-tab-stacks