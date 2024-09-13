Filter export, & mobile version of Vivaldi Mail
I have just started using the Vivaldi Mail panel in the Vivaldi browser. I love the filters feature now that I have understood it. This means I can double down and sort my mail automatically. However, having looked through the forum at posts on filters, I see quite a few saying they have lost theirs, which could be a disaster for me. I would like to be able to easily export/import my filters so that I can have a backup. That's my feature request. For now, I will settle for copying the search strings into notes.
I was disappointed that the filters that I set up in Vivaldi on one computer were not available when I logged into Vivaldi on another computer. All the more reason to be able to back them up, just in case something happens.
I make the resultant action of most of my filters apply specific custom labels to my emails. That means that the effect of the filters are persistent, even when I open Vivaldi on another computer. Of course, the labels are only applied up to the date and time I last used Vivaldi on the other computer they ran on.
This leads me a query about filters... Are they running using the computer's processing power, or the server's? I assume it's the computer, but hope it is the server.
Because, finally, if it is the server doing the heavy lifting when running filters, filters would be a great feature for a mobile version of the Vivaldi Mail panel. I have so needed the Mail app on my iPhone or iPad to be able to do Smart Folders like the desktop version. I use Smart Folders a lot to sort my email on the Mac Mail app, and filters are an equivalent and more - because they also act like rules, doing permanent actions like labelling or moving emails. Anyway, a mobile version would be great, with or without the filters, because I assume the labelling/moving actions already done would still apply.
In fact, the iOS/iPadOS Mail app is so crap that not only are there no smart folders, there are only two flag/label states - flagged or unflagged. Perhaps sorting of email on Apple's platform will change with Apple Intelligence, but until then I am going to take time to set up my filtering/labelling on Vivaldi Mail and to backup my work.
@zer0aster said in Filter export, & mobile version of Vivaldi Mail:
This leads me a query about filters... Are they running using the computer's processing power, or the server's? I assume it's the computer, but hope it is the server.
These filters are running locally. There is an existing feature request to sync these local filters
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87514/sync-mail-filters (which sadly as thus far received little attention). Vote for it by liking the first post.
You can set up filter rules similar to what you set up in Vivaldi on the mail server and sort things into IMAP folders instead. This sorting will then be available to any client connecting to the server, and emails are sorted when they are received by the server, not when the client with some filter setup downloads them. I don't think mail server filters know labels though, and folders are evil (see my signature).
