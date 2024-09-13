I have just started using the Vivaldi Mail panel in the Vivaldi browser. I love the filters feature now that I have understood it. This means I can double down and sort my mail automatically. However, having looked through the forum at posts on filters, I see quite a few saying they have lost theirs, which could be a disaster for me. I would like to be able to easily export/import my filters so that I can have a backup. That's my feature request. For now, I will settle for copying the search strings into notes.

I was disappointed that the filters that I set up in Vivaldi on one computer were not available when I logged into Vivaldi on another computer. All the more reason to be able to back them up, just in case something happens.

I make the resultant action of most of my filters apply specific custom labels to my emails. That means that the effect of the filters are persistent, even when I open Vivaldi on another computer. Of course, the labels are only applied up to the date and time I last used Vivaldi on the other computer they ran on.

This leads me a query about filters... Are they running using the computer's processing power, or the server's? I assume it's the computer, but hope it is the server.

Because, finally, if it is the server doing the heavy lifting when running filters, filters would be a great feature for a mobile version of the Vivaldi Mail panel. I have so needed the Mail app on my iPhone or iPad to be able to do Smart Folders like the desktop version. I use Smart Folders a lot to sort my email on the Mac Mail app, and filters are an equivalent and more - because they also act like rules, doing permanent actions like labelling or moving emails. Anyway, a mobile version would be great, with or without the filters, because I assume the labelling/moving actions already done would still apply.

In fact, the iOS/iPadOS Mail app is so crap that not only are there no smart folders, there are only two flag/label states - flagged or unflagged. Perhaps sorting of email on Apple's platform will change with Apple Intelligence, but until then I am going to take time to set up my filtering/labelling on Vivaldi Mail and to backup my work.