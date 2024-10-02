Workspaces Toolbar (actual toolbar, not the dropdown menu)
what would be an amazing productivity tool would be a toolbar that displays all the workspace names, and when you click one, it switches to that workspace.
should be simple to implement, but imagine how powerful it would be to just click between workspaces, when you are working on something...
eg researching a vacation and you have have one workspace for Airbnb, one for lights, one for maps, etc. and you could just click between them to go back and forth.
and for people who don't need it, it doesn't get in the way if the toolbar is off by default.
eg.
---------------------------| Main Maps | Busses | AirBnb | Booking ---------------------------------------------------------
@dalinar This is a very good idea.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar
Hi, use the 3 dot menu to edit your post but I am not sure if it is possible after a long time.
You can use icons for workspaces, create a command chain with Ctrl+Shit+2 and add an icon in the themes settings.
Creating the command chains is easy, to find the right icons and fit it for Vivaldi can take a lot of time.
I have one for trigger sync and one for print.
Cheers, mib