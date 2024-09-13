Night mode
Have a good time everyone! I'm using Maxton. Interesting, but there are problems with updating the core. I decided I tried Vivaldi. Interesting. But there is not enough functionality. For example, there is no night mode, the Screen does not divide by two, and there is no notebook. These are important tools in your work.
@TVGSTR Please in English in international forum.
Or ask in local forum of you language.
@TVGSTR Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@TVGSTR said in Night mode:
For example, there is no night mode,
You mean that all (website and UI) gets dark or the mode where all white changes to warm yellow color?
Vivaldi can switch to dark, see Settings → Themes → Manual Schedule → set the time by dragging wider.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/#Scheduling_Themes
the Screen does not divide by two,
You can tile two tabs and get them side by side.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/
and there is no notebook.
Menu Tools → Notes
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/notes-manager/
Not sufficient for you?