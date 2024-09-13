last edited by DoctorG

@TVGSTR said in Night mode:

For example, there is no night mode,

You mean that all (website and UI) gets dark or the mode where all white changes to warm yellow color?

Vivaldi can switch to dark, see Settings → Themes → Manual Schedule → set the time by dragging wider.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/#Scheduling_Themes

the Screen does not divide by two,

You can tile two tabs and get them side by side.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/

and there is no notebook.

Menu Tools → Notes

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/notes-manager/

Not sufficient for you?