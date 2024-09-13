I have a strange problem that just started happening a few hours ago. I have been using a vivaldi.net email address for quite a while and never had a problem. I use it on several different systems and with different email clients; Thunderbird, Betterbird, and Kmail. Never had a problem. Until today.

For some reason my email clients (and I tried all of them) will no longer connect to vivaldi.net, instead displaying an "incorrect password" error message. I quadruple checked the passwords on every email client and they are all correct. I know they're correct because I can access the account using the web interface.

I've tried removing the account and recreating it in BB and TB, and in both cases it will not create the account as it complains about an incorrect password.

What do I have to do to solve this problem?

Thanks

Edit: Just tried to login to the web interface again, on a different system this time. It didn't have Vivaldi installed on it, so I installed it and tried to access the email interface, but got an error message this time. It reads "Login for imap.vivaldi.net failed. Unexpected char at position 88"

Hope this helps.